Lead singer Alex Kapranos amped up the audience, telling the crowd they would be bringing out an "Italian heritage Glaswegian that goes by the name of Capaldi".

The message was a nod to fellow Scot Lewis Capaldi, who was confirmed to be taking to the Pyramid stage for his first performance in two years.

"Well, Glastonbury, it gives me great joy to say that these rumours are true," Alex declared. "And he's here with us tonight. The original Capaldi – Peter Capaldi!"

Peter Capaldi at Glastonbury 2025. BBC

The crowd went wild as the Doctor Who star then took to the stage in a black suit with a red shirt and sunglasses to perform their smash hit Take Me Out.

As Peter's name was blasted across the backstage screen, Alex began singing with Peter, later joining in for the crowd-pleasing banger.

Channelling his inner rock star, Capaldi strutted across the stage and even shook off an awkward technical difficulty when his microphone screeched out.

Peter Capaldi is just one of dozens of surprises set to take place across the weekend, with multiple stars saying they will be bringing out surprise guests throughout their performances.

Glastonbury also has over 40 "TBA" slots to be filled with secret sets during the weekend's run, with Lorde becoming the first as she opened the Woodsies stage on Friday morning.

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand at Glastonbury 2025 Jim Dyson/Redferns

Lorde, whose album Virgin dropped at midnight, launched the festival and drew such a crowd that the news got leaked, the Glastonbury team had to shut down the field the Woodsies stage is positioned in.

Lewis Capaldi's set was also confirmed to be his after widespread speculation over a mysterious "Secret Set" left open on the Pyramid stage.

Robbie Williams has also teased that he will be making a surprise appearance, 30 years since he infamously partied with Oasis backstage in a red jumpsuit with bleach-blonde hair.

The photograph has become so iconic that he has now used it for his latest album cover, BritPop, which is released later this year.

