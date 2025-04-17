But with a new single teased days later, all eyes are on Lorde as she prepares to take her next big swing with her latest album.

Here's everything we know about the release so far...

Lorde's next album release date speculation and news

Lorde Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Currently, we have no information on what is going on with Lorde's latest album – only that it's on its way.

It is believed that the album will be released in time for the summer, with Charli XCX declaring at Coachella that fans should prepare for "Lorde Summer 2025", a nod to how a "Brat Summer" was declared in 2024 in honour of her release.

Lorde is yet to make her own comments on the release.

What is Lorde's new album tracklist?

Lorde. Matthew Baker/Redferns

Currently, there is no official tracklist for her new album – or a confirmation of how many songs to expect.

The tracks that have been confirmed so far are:

What Was That (WWT)

What singles has Lorde released from her new album?

Lorde has not released any new music from the album at the time of writing.

However, she has teased her new single, What Was That, via Instagram.

She also posted a video of her stomping through New York's Washington Square Park wearing headphones, giving fans a snippet of the chorus.

While she's noted it's still just "coming soon", it is speculated that the release will drop within the next two weeks.

Watch this space and we will update you as we know more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.