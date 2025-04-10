Lorde albums in order: Full tracklists from every release
As Lorde prepares to release new music, we take a look back at everything she's released so far.
Lorde has excited fans by teasing new music after a four-year hiatus.
Posting a video of her walking through New York's Washington Square Park on TikTok, the star gave a brief glimpse into the music ahead, with the New Zealand songstress yet to give any more information on when new material will appear.
The 28-year-old star has grown a cult fan base around the world since she first stormed into the music scene in 2013, earning a string of songwriting accolades in the process.
Ahead of her potential new music, here's everything she's released so far and what she's achieved in the industry.
Lorde albums in release date order
- Pure Heroine (2013)
- Melodrama (2017)
- Solar Power (2021)
Lorde albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Pure Heroine (2013)
Tracklist:
- Tennis Court
- 400 Lux
- Royals (reached No. 1 in the UK Charts)
- Ribs
- Buzzcut Season
- Team
- Glory and Gore
- Still Sane
- White Teeth Teens
- A World Alone
Lorde's debut album Pure Heroine shot to number four in the UK album charts, number three in the US Billboard charts, and number one in both New Zealand and Australia.
The singer, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, was only 16 at the time of its release.
Lead single Royals became the album's biggest success around the world, getting significant airplay and giving Lorde her first UK number one. She also earned two Grammys for the single, winning Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.
In 2014, she landed her first BRIT award for Best International Female Solo Artist.
Melodrama (2017)
Tracklist:
- Green Light
- Sober
- Homemade Dynamite
- The Louvre
- Liability
- Hard Feelings/Loveless
- Sober II (Melodrama)
- Writer in the Dark
- Supercut
- Liability (Reprise)
- Perfect Places
Melodrama follows the star as she goes through her first major relationship break-up, and also her disillusionment with life in the spotlight.
It reached number five in the UK album charts, and earned her second BRIT Award for Best International Female Solo Artist.
Melodrama was also nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, but lost out to Bruno Mars's 24k Magic.
Solar Power (2021)
Tracklist:
- The Path
- Solar Power
- California
- Stoned at the Nail Salon
- Fallen Fruit
- Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen it All)
- The Man with the Axe
- Dominoes
- Big Star
- Leader of a New Regime
- Mood Ring
- Oceanic Feeling
Releasing new music for the first time in four years, Solar Power was originally written in 2019 alongside acclaimed producer Jack Antonoff.
The album focuses on summer anthems and is marked by Lorde as a "celebration of the natural world", and has a more indie pop vibe than her previous efforts with its use of acoustic guitars.
Solar Power once again reached number one in Australia and New Zealand, and the following year, she appeared on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival in the UK.
Lorde has been quiet in the years since, although in 2024 she appeared on Charli XCX's extended release of Brat (titled Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not).
The single, Girl, So Confusing, was initially released without Lorde, but Charli confirmed that she had provided the inspiration behind the song, as she had been compared to her throughout her career.
Subsequently, Lorde appeared on a remix version of the track to give her own lyrics verse.
