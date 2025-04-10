The 28-year-old star has grown a cult fan base around the world since she first stormed into the music scene in 2013, earning a string of songwriting accolades in the process.

Ahead of her potential new music, here's everything she's released so far and what she's achieved in the industry.

Lorde. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pure Heroine (2013)

Melodrama (2017)

Solar Power (2021)

Lorde albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Pure Heroine (2013)

Lorde, pictured in 2013. Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tracklist:

Tennis Court 400 Lux Royals (reached No. 1 in the UK Charts) Ribs Buzzcut Season Team Glory and Gore Still Sane White Teeth Teens A World Alone

Lorde's debut album Pure Heroine shot to number four in the UK album charts, number three in the US Billboard charts, and number one in both New Zealand and Australia.

The singer, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, was only 16 at the time of its release.

Lead single Royals became the album's biggest success around the world, getting significant airplay and giving Lorde her first UK number one. She also earned two Grammys for the single, winning Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.

In 2014, she landed her first BRIT award for Best International Female Solo Artist.

Melodrama (2017)

Lorde, pictured in 2017. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Green Light Sober Homemade Dynamite The Louvre Liability Hard Feelings/Loveless Sober II (Melodrama) Writer in the Dark Supercut Liability (Reprise) Perfect Places

Melodrama follows the star as she goes through her first major relationship break-up, and also her disillusionment with life in the spotlight.

It reached number five in the UK album charts, and earned her second BRIT Award for Best International Female Solo Artist.

Melodrama was also nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, but lost out to Bruno Mars's 24k Magic.

Solar Power (2021)

Lorde, pictured in 2022. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Tracklist:

The Path Solar Power California Stoned at the Nail Salon Fallen Fruit Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen it All) The Man with the Axe Dominoes Big Star Leader of a New Regime Mood Ring Oceanic Feeling

Releasing new music for the first time in four years, Solar Power was originally written in 2019 alongside acclaimed producer Jack Antonoff.

The album focuses on summer anthems and is marked by Lorde as a "celebration of the natural world", and has a more indie pop vibe than her previous efforts with its use of acoustic guitars.

Solar Power once again reached number one in Australia and New Zealand, and the following year, she appeared on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

Lorde has been quiet in the years since, although in 2024 she appeared on Charli XCX's extended release of Brat (titled Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not).

The single, Girl, So Confusing, was initially released without Lorde, but Charli confirmed that she had provided the inspiration behind the song, as she had been compared to her throughout her career.

Subsequently, Lorde appeared on a remix version of the track to give her own lyrics verse.

