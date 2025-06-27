After playing songs from the new album, the New Zealand singer ended her set by playing two of her biggest hits from years past - Ribs and Green Light.

Other singers set to appear at the festival today include Lola Young, Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, Wet Leg, Biffy Clyro and The 1975, while another surprise guest will take to the Pyramid Stage this afternoon - rumoured to be Lewis Capaldi.

Lorde on the Woodsies Stage at the Glastonbury festival 2025. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of Virgin being released, Lorde told BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders how she had been inspired by the release of Charli XCX's Brat album.

She said: "Brat coming out really gave me a kick. Meeting her in that place of rugged vulnerability and people responding really well to that, I was kind of like, 'OK, cool - this is a good thing to be doing.'

"I really suffer from this thing of not feeling my own power... and the remix just started me up and I was like, 'No, no, people are listening and they care and your words carry real weight.'"

She also told the Sydney Morning Herald of the new album: "Going into this album, I had the sense that something very raw and close to the bone was wanting to come out of me. I basically felt uncomfortable the whole time.

"When you're pushing yourself to the bone, or [pushing] to only tell the truth... the only way I can think to describe it is that it makes you feel very alive."

