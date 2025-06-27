Franz Ferdinand albums in order: Full tracklists in release order
The Scottish band are back with their sixth album this year – here are all their releases so far.
Franz Ferdinand are back in business, with the Scottish group releasing their sixth album this year.
First storming the charts with their debut album in 2004, the group – currently made up of Alex Kapranos, Audrey Tait, Julian Corrie, Bob Hardy and Dino Bardot – continue to deliver catchy indie hits perfect for a festival.
Heading off on a European tour, they'll be joining the collective landing at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury Festival weekend.
Here's everything the band have released so far – and what successes they've had as a result.
Franz Ferdinand albums in release date order
- Franz Ferdinand (2004)
- You Could Have It So Much Better (2005)
- Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009)
- Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013)
- Always Ascending (2018)
- The Human Fear (2025)
Franz Ferdinand albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes
Franz Ferdinand (2004)
Tracklist:
- Jacqueline
- Tell Her Tonight
- Take Me Out (peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts)
- The Dark of the Matinée (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts)
- Auf Achse
- Cheating on You
- This Fire
- Darts of Pleasure
- Michael
- Come on Home
- 40'
Status: 4x Platinum
You Could Have It So Much Better (2005)
Tracklist:
- The Fallen
- Do You Want To (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts)
- This Boy
- Walk Away
- Evil and a Heathen
- You're the Reason I'm Leaving
- Eleanor Put Your Boots On
- Well That Was Easy
- What You Meant
- I'm Your Villain
- You Could Have It So Much Better
- Fade Together
- Outsiders
Status: Platinum
You Could Have It So Much Better marked their first – and to date, only – UK No.1 album.
Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009)
Tracklist:
- Ulysses
- Turn It On
- No You Girls
- Send Him Away
- Twilight Omens
- Bite Hard
- What She Came For
- Live Alone
- Can't Stop Feeling
- Lucid Dreams
- Dream Again
- Katherine Kiss Me
Status: Gold
Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013)
Tracklist:
- Right Action
- Evil Eye
- Love Illumination
- Stand on the Horizon
- Fresh Strawberries
- Bullet
- Treason! Animals.
- The Universe Expanded
- Brief Encounters
- Goodbye Lovers & Friends
Always Ascending (2018)
Tracklist:
- Always Ascending
- Lazy Boy
- Paper Cages
- Finally
- The Academy Award
- Lois Lane
- Huck and Jim
- Glimpse of Love
- Feel the Love Go
- Slow Don't Kill Me Slow
The Human Fear (2025)
Tracklist:
- Audacious
- Everydaydreamer
- The Doctor
- Hooked
- Build It Up
- Night or Day
- Tell Me I Should Stay
- Cats
- Black Eyelashes
- Bar Lonely
- The Birds
