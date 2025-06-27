Heading off on a European tour, they'll be joining the collective landing at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury Festival weekend.

Here's everything the band have released so far – and what successes they've had as a result.

Franz Ferdinand albums in release date order

Franz Ferdinand NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: (L-R) Musicians Dino Bardot, Miaoux Miaoux, Alex Kapranos, Paul Thomson and Bob Hardy of Franz Ferdinand perform live onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)

Franz Ferdinand (2004)

You Could Have It So Much Better (2005)

Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009)

Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013)

Always Ascending (2018)

The Human Fear (2025)

Franz Ferdinand albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Franz Ferdinand (2004)

Franz Ferdinand. David Tonge/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Jacqueline Tell Her Tonight Take Me Out (peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts) The Dark of the Matinée (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts) Auf Achse Cheating on You This Fire Darts of Pleasure Michael Come on Home 40'

Status: 4x Platinum

You Could Have It So Much Better (2005)

Franz Ferdinand. Getty Images/Getty Images

Tracklist:

The Fallen Do You Want To (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts) This Boy Walk Away Evil and a Heathen You're the Reason I'm Leaving Eleanor Put Your Boots On Well That Was Easy What You Meant I'm Your Villain You Could Have It So Much Better Fade Together Outsiders

Status: Platinum

You Could Have It So Much Better marked their first – and to date, only – UK No.1 album.

Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009)

Franz Ferdinand. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tracklist:

Ulysses Turn It On No You Girls Send Him Away Twilight Omens Bite Hard What She Came For Live Alone Can't Stop Feeling Lucid Dreams Dream Again Katherine Kiss Me

Status: Gold

Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013)

Franz Ferdinand, pictured 2017. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ

Tracklist:

Right Action Evil Eye Love Illumination Stand on the Horizon Fresh Strawberries Bullet Treason! Animals. The Universe Expanded Brief Encounters Goodbye Lovers & Friends

Always Ascending (2018)

Franz Ferdinand Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Tracklist:

Always Ascending Lazy Boy Paper Cages Finally The Academy Award Lois Lane Huck and Jim Glimpse of Love Feel the Love Go Slow Don't Kill Me Slow

The Human Fear (2025)

Franz Ferdinand. Medios y Media/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Audacious Everydaydreamer The Doctor Hooked Build It Up Night or Day Tell Me I Should Stay Cats Black Eyelashes Bar Lonely The Birds

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.