Franz Ferdinand are back in business, with the Scottish group releasing their sixth album this year.

First storming the charts with their debut album in 2004, the group – currently made up of Alex Kapranos, Audrey Tait, Julian Corrie, Bob Hardy and Dino Bardot – continue to deliver catchy indie hits perfect for a festival.

Heading off on a European tour, they'll be joining the collective landing at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury Festival weekend.

Here's everything the band have released so far – and what successes they've had as a result.

Franz Ferdinand albums in release date order

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: (L-R) Musicians Dino Bardot, Miaoux Miaoux, Alex Kapranos, Paul Thomson and Bob Hardy of Franz Ferdinand perform live onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)
  • Franz Ferdinand (2004)
  • You Could Have It So Much Better (2005)
  • Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009)
  • Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013)
  • Always Ascending (2018)
  • The Human Fear (2025)

Franz Ferdinand albums: Tracklists, hit singles and successes

Franz Ferdinand (2004)

Scottish rock group Franz Ferdinand, backstage at the recording of a 'CD:UK' TV show, Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, London, 2004. Left to right: Nick McCarthy, Alex Kapranos, Paul Thomson and Bob Hardy. (Photo by David Tonge/Getty Images)
Franz Ferdinand.

Tracklist:

  1. Jacqueline
  2. Tell Her Tonight
  3. Take Me Out (peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts)
  4. The Dark of the Matinée (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts)
  5. Auf Achse
  6. Cheating on You
  7. This Fire
  8. Darts of Pleasure
  9. Michael
  10. Come on Home
  11. 40'

Status: 4x Platinum

You Could Have It So Much Better (2005)

ROME - NOVEMBER 18: Franz Ferdinand perform 'Take Me Out' during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2004 at Tor di Valle November 18, 2004 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Franz Ferdinand.

Tracklist:

  1. The Fallen
  2. Do You Want To (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts)
  3. This Boy
  4. Walk Away
  5. Evil and a Heathen
  6. You're the Reason I'm Leaving
  7. Eleanor Put Your Boots On
  8. Well That Was Easy
  9. What You Meant
  10. I'm Your Villain
  11. You Could Have It So Much Better
  12. Fade Together
  13. Outsiders

Status: Platinum

You Could Have It So Much Better marked their first – and to date, only – UK No.1 album.

Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009)

Musician Alex Kapranos of the band Franz Ferdinand performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2009 at the the Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2009 in Indio, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Franz Ferdinand.

Tracklist:

  1. Ulysses
  2. Turn It On
  3. No You Girls
  4. Send Him Away
  5. Twilight Omens
  6. Bite Hard
  7. What She Came For
  8. Live Alone
  9. Can't Stop Feeling
  10. Lucid Dreams
  11. Dream Again
  12. Katherine Kiss Me

Status: Gold

Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013)

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Dino Bardot, Julian Corrie, Alex Kapranos, Paul Thomson, and Bob Hardy of Franz Ferdinand perform onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 10, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ)
Franz Ferdinand, pictured 2017.

Tracklist:

  1. Right Action
  2. Evil Eye
  3. Love Illumination
  4. Stand on the Horizon
  5. Fresh Strawberries
  6. Bullet
  7. Treason! Animals.
  8. The Universe Expanded
  9. Brief Encounters
  10. Goodbye Lovers & Friends

Always Ascending (2018)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 08: Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand performs on stage during TRNSMT Festival Day 5 at Glasgow Green on July 8, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
Franz Ferdinand

Tracklist:

  1. Always Ascending
  2. Lazy Boy
  3. Paper Cages
  4. Finally
  5. The Academy Award
  6. Lois Lane
  7. Huck and Jim
  8. Glimpse of Love
  9. Feel the Love Go
  10. Slow Don't Kill Me Slow

The Human Fear (2025)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 10: Alex Kapranos, singer of Franz Ferdinand band, performs during a concert at Frontón México on October 10, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Franz Ferdinand.

Tracklist:

  1. Audacious
  2. Everydaydreamer
  3. The Doctor
  4. Hooked
  5. Build It Up
  6. Night or Day
  7. Tell Me I Should Stay
  8. Cats
  9. Black Eyelashes
  10. Bar Lonely
  11. The Birds
