Comic Relief singles: List of every Red Nose Day song released
From iconic covers to heartfelt anthems, Red Nose Day brings out the funny from our popstars in the name of a good cause.
Red Nose Day brings out the funny in everyone in the name of charity – even the world's most beloved pop stars.
Since the launch of Red Nose Day in 1988, everyone from Cher and One Direction to Susan Boyle and Sugababes have released songs all in aid of Comic Relief, with proceeds from the song going directly to help those in need.
It was so successful, the tradition was even boosted to two songs a year for nearly a decade, with a more "serious" release going head-to-head with a comedy send-up performed by a UK comic legend.
In the process, it created some of the most beloved song covers of the past 30 years.
While the tradition unfortunately ended in 2017, the tracks that were released remain longtime favourites for pop fans everywhere – and with the latest Red Nose Day airing tonight (Friday 21st March), now's the perfect time for a trip down memory lane.
Here are all the official Red Nose Day singles, released in aid of Comic Relief.
What songs have been released in aid of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day?
The following tunes (including parodies and send-ups) have been released as official singles in aid of Comic Relief for Red Nose Day
- 1986: Living Doll – Cliff Richard feat The Young Ones
- 1989: Help! (Beatles Cover) – Bananarama, French and Saunders, Kathy Burke
- 1991: The Stonk – Hale and Pace, Mr Bean, Queen's Brian May, et al
- 1992: (I Want to Be) Elected – Mr Bean and Smear Campaign feat Bruce Dickinson and Skin
- 1993: Stick It Out – Right Said Fred
- 1994: Absolutely Fabulous – Pet Shop Boys as Absolutely Fabulous
- 1995: Love Can Build a Bridge – Cher, Chrissie Hynde, Neneh Cherry and Eric Clapton
- 1997: Who Do You Think You Are?/Mama – Spice Girls
- 1999: When the Going Gets Tough (Billy Ocean Cover) – Boyzone
- 2001: Uptown Girl (Billy Joel Cover) – Westlife
- 2003: Spirit in the Sky (Norman Greenbaum Cover) – Gareth Gates feat The Kumars at No.42
- 2005: All About You/You've Got a Friend – McFly
- 2005: (Is This The Way to) Amarillo – Tony Christie (with music video feat Peter Kay and stars)
- 2007: Walk This Way (Aerosmith Cover) – Girls Aloud vs Sugababes
- 2007: I'm Gonna (Roll) 500 Miles – Peter Kay and Matt Lucas as Phoenix Nights' Brian Potter and Little Britain's Andy, feat The Proclaimers
- 2009: Just Can't Get Enough (Depeche Mode Cover) – The Saturdays
- 2009: Islands in the Stream (Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Cover) – Gavin & Stacey's Bryn and Nessa feat Tom Jones
- 2011: Gold Forever – The Wanted
- 2011: I Know Him So Well (from musical Chess) – Susan Boyle & Peter Kay as Geraldine McQueen
- 2013: One Way or Another/Teenage Kicks (Blondie/The Undertones Cover) – One Direction
- 2015: Lay Me Down – Sam Smith and John Legend
- 2017: What Do I Know – Ed Sheeran feat Kurupt FM from People Just Do Nothing
