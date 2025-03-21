It was so successful, the tradition was even boosted to two songs a year for nearly a decade, with a more "serious" release going head-to-head with a comedy send-up performed by a UK comic legend.

In the process, it created some of the most beloved song covers of the past 30 years.

While the tradition unfortunately ended in 2017, the tracks that were released remain longtime favourites for pop fans everywhere – and with the latest Red Nose Day airing tonight (Friday 21st March), now's the perfect time for a trip down memory lane.

Here are all the official Red Nose Day singles, released in aid of Comic Relief.

What songs have been released in aid of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day?

The following tunes (including parodies and send-ups) have been released as official singles in aid of Comic Relief for Red Nose Day

1986: Living Doll – Cliff Richard feat The Young Ones

– Cliff Richard feat The Young Ones 1989: Help! (Beatles Cover) – Bananarama, French and Saunders, Kathy Burke

– Bananarama, French and Saunders, Kathy Burke 1991: The Stonk – Hale and Pace, Mr Bean, Queen's Brian May, et al

– Hale and Pace, Mr Bean, Queen's Brian May, et al 1992: (I Want to Be) Elected – Mr Bean and Smear Campaign feat Bruce Dickinson and Skin

– Mr Bean and Smear Campaign feat Bruce Dickinson and Skin 1993: Stick It Out – Right Said Fred

– Right Said Fred 1994: Absolutely Fabulous – Pet Shop Boys as Absolutely Fabulous

– Pet Shop Boys as Absolutely Fabulous 1995: Love Can Build a Bridge – Cher, Chrissie Hynde, Neneh Cherry and Eric Clapton

– Cher, Chrissie Hynde, Neneh Cherry and Eric Clapton 1997: Who Do You Think You Are?/Mama – Spice Girls

– Spice Girls 1999: When the Going Gets Tough (Billy Ocean Cover) – Boyzone

– Boyzone 2001: Uptown Girl (Billy Joel Cover) – Westlife

– Westlife 2003: Spirit in the Sky (Norman Greenbaum Cover) – Gareth Gates feat The Kumars at No.42

– Gareth Gates feat The Kumars at No.42 2005: All About You/You've Got a Friend – McFly

– McFly 2005: ( Is This The Way to) Amarillo – Tony Christie (with music video feat Peter Kay and stars)

– Tony Christie (with music video feat Peter Kay and stars) 2007: Walk This Way (Aerosmith Cover) – Girls Aloud vs Sugababes

– Girls Aloud vs Sugababes 2007: I'm Gonna (Roll) 500 Miles – Peter Kay and Matt Lucas as Phoenix Nights' Brian Potter and Little Britain's Andy, feat The Proclaimers

– Peter Kay and Matt Lucas as Phoenix Nights' Brian Potter and Little Britain's Andy, feat The Proclaimers 2009: Just Can't Get Enough (Depeche Mode Cover) – The Saturdays

– The Saturdays 2009: Islands in the Stream (Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Cover) – Gavin & Stacey's Bryn and Nessa feat Tom Jones

Gavin & Stacey's Bryn and Nessa feat Tom Jones 2011: Gold Forever – The Wanted

– The Wanted 2011: I Know Him So Well (from musical Chess) – Susan Boyle & Peter Kay as Geraldine McQueen

– Susan Boyle & Peter Kay as Geraldine McQueen 2013: One Way or Another/Teenage Kicks (Blondie/The Undertones Cover) – One Direction

– One Direction 2015: Lay Me Down – Sam Smith and John Legend

– Sam Smith and John Legend 2017: What Do I Know – Ed Sheeran feat Kurupt FM from People Just Do Nothing

