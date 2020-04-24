Speaking of the warm reception received by his 2005 Amarillo sketch, which saw him and a host of celebrity guests mime the Tony Christie song, Kay spoke of why he decided to bring the musical number back.

"I thought what a perfect time to recreate it again, so we've asked a lot of you to film yourselves and send it in," he said. "Take care and enjoy yourselves."

The video featured footage from Kay's original video as well as clips of NHS workers, care home residents, public transport operators and members of the public who are staying indoors, miming along to the song.

Peter Kay last television appearance was in two special episodes of his BBC One sitcom Car Share, which returned for a one-off audio episode on Friday 10th April.

The comedian was due to tour the UK in 2017, but cancelled his stand-up shows due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

