The comedy has never been released in Blu-Ray format before, so fans will get the chance to experience Vyv, Rick, Neil, and Mike's shenanigans in an entirely new, more cinematic way.

Fans of The Young Ones are in for a treat, as a brand new Blu-Ray boxset has been released to celebrate the classic British series's 40th anniversary.

As well as improved visual quality, the Blu-Ray will also feature 10 new exclusive audio commentaries, featurettes and bonus material that has never been released before, including rediscovered rushes from the cutting room floor.

The jam-packed Blu-Ray boxset goes on sale on 28th November, but you can already pre-order it on Amazon.

The cast of The Young Ones.

The never-seen-before exclusive content contains commentary from the cast and crew, and some deleted scenes too.

The series first aired on BBC Two in 1982, with a second season following in 1984. It was created and directed by Geoff Posner and Paul Jackson, and starred Adrian Edmondson, Rik Mayall, Nigel Planer, Christopher Ryan and Alexei Sayle as students sharing a place next to their landlord.

The comedy had previously been added as a boxset to BBC iPlayer to mark the broadcaster's centenary.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can pre-order The Young Ones on Blu-Ray Amazon ahead of its launch on 28th November – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our Comedy hub or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.