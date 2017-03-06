“Some of the stuff I’d want to have on TV wouldn’t get on at the moment," she added, explaining that when South Asians are depicted in UK dramas, it’s often within a negative context. "It’s a conservative climate with lots of period pieces and lots of nostalgia. When people think of stuff with South Asians in, it tends to be programmes like the upcoming Rochdale abuse drama [Three Girls, BBC1].”

She continued: “Of course it’s not like those things don’t happen, but if that’s all that TV is doing, it looks like that’s the only thing Asians do. It’s a problem. If there were five or six or seven shows on TV featuring South Asians, then absolutely Rochdale is a worthy subject to investigate – but it’s about context. We should also be thinking about stories that just show us as people, not issues.”

Syal is set to feature in BBC Radio 2 comedy series Parental Guidance, alongside comedian Romesh Ranganathan and Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, beginning on Monday 13 March.

More like this

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Meera Syal in this week's Radio Times magazine, available in shops and on the Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 7th March