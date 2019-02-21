The 1975, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Calvin Harris, George Ezra and Jorja Smith have all emerged victorious at the 2019 Brit Awards.

The star-studded evening – hosted by Jack Whitehall – was attended by a plethora of music talent, and also rewarded international stars Drake, Ariana Grande and The Carters.

Check out the full list of winners below:

The full list of the Brit Awards 2019 nominees...

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
  • Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
  • Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
  • George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
  • Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

  • Anne-Marie
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Jess Glynne
  • WINNER: Jorja Smith
  • Lily Allen

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

  • Aphex Twin
  • Craig David
  • WINNER: George Ezra
  • Giggs
  • Sam Smith

BRITISH GROUP

  • WINNER: The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Gorillaz
  • Little Mix
  • Years & Years

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

  • Ella Mai
  • Idles
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mabel
  • WINNER: Tom Walker

CRITICS' CHOICE

  • WINNER: Sam Fender
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mahalia

BRITISH SINGLE

  • Anne-Marie - 2002
  • WINNER: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
  • Dua Lipa - IDGAF
  • George Ezra - Shotgun
  • Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
  • RAMZ - Barking
  • Rudimental - These Days
  • Siagla and Paloma Faith - Lullaby
  • Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

BRITISH VIDEO

  • Anne-Marie - 2002
  • Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
  • Dua Lipa - IDGAF
  • Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
  • Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
  • Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You
  • WINNER: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
  • Rita Ora - Let Me Love You
  • Rudimental - These Days

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

  • WINNER: Drake
  • Eminem
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Travis Scott

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

  • WINNER: Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Christine & The Queens
  • Janelle Monae

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

  • Brockhampton
  • WINNER: The Carters
  • First Aid Kit
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • Twenty One Pilots

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC

  • WINNER: Pink

BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

  • WINNER: Ed Sheeran

BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Calvin Harris
The Brit Awards 2019 – hosted by Jack Whitehall – will air live on Wednesday 20th February on ITV with the ceremony kicking off at 8pm

