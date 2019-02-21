The Brit Awards 2019: full list of winners
The 1975, Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix win big at this year's ceremony
The 1975, Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Calvin Harris, George Ezra and Jorja Smith have all emerged victorious at the 2019 Brit Awards.
The star-studded evening – hosted by Jack Whitehall – was attended by a plethora of music talent, and also rewarded international stars Drake, Ariana Grande and The Carters.
Check out the full list of winners below:
The full list of the Brit Awards 2019 nominees...
BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
- Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
- Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
- George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
- Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
- Anne-Marie
- Florence + The Machine
- Jess Glynne
- WINNER: Jorja Smith
- Lily Allen
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
- Aphex Twin
- Craig David
- WINNER: George Ezra
- Giggs
- Sam Smith
BRITISH GROUP
- WINNER: The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Gorillaz
- Little Mix
- Years & Years
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
- Ella Mai
- Idles
- Jorja Smith
- Mabel
- WINNER: Tom Walker
CRITICS' CHOICE
- WINNER: Sam Fender
- Lewis Capaldi
- Mahalia
BRITISH SINGLE
- Anne-Marie - 2002
- WINNER: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
- Dua Lipa - IDGAF
- George Ezra - Shotgun
- Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
- RAMZ - Barking
- Rudimental - These Days
- Siagla and Paloma Faith - Lullaby
- Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
BRITISH VIDEO
- Anne-Marie - 2002
- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
- Dua Lipa - IDGAF
- Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
- Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
- Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You
- WINNER: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
- Rita Ora - Let Me Love You
- Rudimental - These Days
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
- WINNER: Drake
- Eminem
- Kamasi Washington
- Shawn Mendes
- Travis Scott
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
- WINNER: Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Christine & The Queens
- Janelle Monae
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
- Brockhampton
- WINNER: The Carters
- First Aid Kit
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Twenty One Pilots
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO MUSIC
- WINNER: Pink
BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
- WINNER: Ed Sheeran
BRITISH PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Calvin Harris
