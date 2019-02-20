Jack Whitehall apologises for jokes at last year's Brit Awards
The comedian mocked a lot of celebrities at the 2018 ceremony – and now he wants to say sorry
Jack Whitehall has been reflecting on his scandalous behaviour at last year’s Brit Awards, and has decided to apologise to all the celebrities he may have offended with his jokes at the ceremony.
The Brit Awards Twitter account has posted a series of insincere apologies from the comedian to Niall Horan, Harry Kane, Ed Sheeran, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Ronnie Wood and Sam Smith.
Whitehall apologised to Smith, who has been nominated in the best British male solo artist category this year, for implying his music was “boring”.
The Arsenal fan also expressed his deepest regrets over mocking Harry Kane for Tottenham’s lack of trophies – before pointing out the team still hasn't won any...
And he extended his apologies to Ed Sheeran for bringing up the fact that he is “unable to tan”…
None of the celebrities have responded. Ouch.
Whitehall is hosting the annual pop music awards once again this year at the O2 Arena in London.
Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Jorja Smith are among the artists nominated and Pink and Calvin Harris are on the line-up to perform, with Hugh Jackman opening the ceremony with a song from The Greatest Showman.
The Brit Awards 2019 will be broadcast live from 8pm on Wednesday 20th February on ITV