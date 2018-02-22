"Yo Theresa May, where's the money for Grenfell? You think we forgot about Grenfell?"

That's what the grime artist demanded during his electric Brit Awards performance. Highlighting the scandal of the Grenfell Tower fire and the treatment of survivors, he also laid in to the Daily Mail and celebrated Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya's recent Bafta win. All while singing in the rain.

Oh, and he won two Brits: best British male solo artist (beating dead cert Ed Sheeran) and best album.

The star of the Brits 2018, for sure.

2. Liam Gallagher paid tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack

Ariana Grande and Liam Gallagher may be poles apart, but the Oasis singer was the perfect person to step into Grande's shoes when doctors declared she was too unwell to fly over to the UK. Instead, Gallagher took to the stage to perform a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The rocker sang a slowed-down version of 1994 Oasis hit Live Forever in memory of the Manchester victims, delivering an emotional performance that left many in tears.

3. The big winner of the night was Dua Lipa

Stormzy wasn't the only musician to have an excellent night.

Young breakthrough artist Dua Lipa won two awards, including best British female solo artist, and delivered a massive performance with hundreds of backup dancers that tapped into the spirit of #TimesUp.

4. Stars carried white roses for #TimesUp

Talking of #TimesUp, the latest way for the stars to show their support for the movement was by carrying white roses on the red carpet. Not everybody got the memo, but florists across London must have made good money.

5. Damon Albarn slurred his way through a Brexit speech

Viewers have speculated that Gorillaz star Damon Albarn might have had a few drinks before collecting the award for Best British Band. Albarn began a slurred speech before he was cut off: "This country is believe it or not quite a small little thing right, but it's a lovely place and part of a beautiful world..."

Seemed like he was talking about Brexit, but he never quite got there in the end.