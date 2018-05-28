Is this really the last ever episode of Car Share?

Peter Kay says this is John and Kayleigh's last outing – but is it really the end of the adored BBC1 sitcom?

Peter Kay’s Car Share has come to an emotional end after three wonderful years. The last ever outing for John (Kay) and Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) has marked the end of an era for fans of the smash-hit BBC1 sitcom – and will no doubt leave many of us pining for the pair’s company…

So is this really it?

In a recent Q&A about the series, Sian Gibson said “never say never” when asked whether it really was the last ever Car Share.

But Peter Kay has previously said that it’s over, hasn’t he?

Last year, Kay broke a lot of hearts when he revealed that there would be no series three of Car Share, after the second season ended on a massive cliffhanger. The comedian then decided that there would be two final episodes – one entirely unscripted, which aired earlier in May, and then tonight’s final send-off.

“We were completely overwhelmed by the [fan] response and even though we’ve no plans to write a third series we knew we couldn’t end the story there”, Kay said.

Have Peter Kay and Sian Gibson got anything else they’re working on?

Yes – the duo have hinted that they have a mystery project in the works – and will “definitely” be working together again.

In the Q&A, the comedian mentioned the “next project” he’d be working on with the programme’s editor Matt Brown. But asked what it was, he could only reply: “Er…”

Gibson added: “That’d be telling.”

Asked whether they would be working together again, both replied “definitely”.

What are their favourite memories of working on the show?

Gibson said that although she loved filming, it was writing that she really enjoyed – partly because it was usually accompanied by the consumption of salmon stir fry.

Kay added: “I love the whole process, from start to finish, but editing is my favourite. One person who shouldn’t be overlooked is Matt Brown – he edited the whole series and creatively he added a lot of detail. I’ll miss working with him until the next project.”

What are they both doing next?

The mysterious “next project” aside, it is uncertain what Kay will be up to in the near future. He cancelled his hotly anticipated live stand-up arena tour for 2018 and 2019 – his first in eight years – citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

Gibson’s future plans are also unknown, but we’re very much hoping she’ll be taking on some new comedy ventures.

Where are we going to get our Car Share fix now?

There might not be any new episodes on the horizon, but we’ve collected our seven favourite Car Share moments for you to reminisce on.