Gibson added: "That’d be telling."

Asked whether they would be working together again, both replied "definitely," joking about reuniting at Kay's house to write – and eat salmon stir-fry, apparently a staple of their working relationship. "Right, I better get some salmon in," Kay added.

Bafta-winning comedy series Car Share is back for one more episode on BBC1, with fans desperate to find out if John and Kayleigh will finally get together.

But on the question of whether this is truly the last time we'll see them as supermarket assistant manager John and promotions rep Kayleigh, Gibson would only say: "Never say never."

Kay has previously played with his audience's hearts, apparently ending the second series on a cliffhanger – and then ruling out a third series. There was an outcry (and a petition) as fans begged to find out what happened next.

"We always knew the second series would end that way and we thought people might be a bit miffed but never thought they would be so devastated," he explained.

"We decided to write another episode that hopefully gave the characters a resolve and I thought lets hold this back until the repeat of the second series.

"It was hard to keep it a secret after the reaction we got, but we never said that there wouldn’t be any more Car Shares... we just said there wouldn’t be a third series..."

Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale will air on Monday 28th May at 10pm on BBC1