1. The Vengabus is coming

Referencing the 1998 Vengaboys classic, the Vengabus was coming. But nobody was jumping. Instead, they were stuck in traffic on the ring road.

2. Bargain beef

A nod to fast food mega deals, here was a Beef Hot Dog for only 50p. The catch? It isn't the same size as a Vauxhall Corsa.

3. An obliging car wash

You have to squint for this one, but in the bottom right-hand side of the screen a car wash is advertising the 'best hand job in town'. Cheeky.

4. Pies of Wigan get another shout out

Peter Kay has a penchant for pie gags. In previous episodes, there were nods to Pies R Us, Cash 4 Pies and a sign tied to a lamppost that literally said 'Pies - Sale now on'. Now, he's slotted in a Pies of Wigan truck.

5. Halal meat meets Aldi

And the result? Halaldi.

6. Emergency moustaches

If you can't grow a mustache [sic], simply tear a complimentary one from this tree.

7. Dodgy digital dog

Apparently getting a real pooch to poo on cue is too difficult. So for this sight gag which has 0% subtlety, a dodgy digital doggy is seen doing a doo doo next to this postbox.

8. Mega what?!

Mega Cutz might not seem particularly rude. But put a pair of scissors in the signage and make the 'u' look a bit more like an 'l' and an 'i' and, well, you have a joke that is very embarrassing when you try and explain it to your mum.

