Peter Kay reveals when final two episodes of Car Share will air

The two last-ever episodes of the hit BBC1 comedy will be shown this May

Peter Kay has revealed when the last ever episodes of Car Share will air – and we don’t have too long to wait.

A brand new and entirely unscripted episode will be broadcast on the first Bank Holiday in May, airing at 10pm on Monday 7th May.

Then the second series will then be repeated on Monday nights, culminating in the last ever episode being broadcast on Monday 28th May, drawing to a close the will they / won’t they saga between friends and workmates John (Kay) and Kayleigh (Bafta-nominated Sian Gibson). The news was announced on Kay’s official website.

To say the final two episodes are hotly-anticipated is an understatement; new dates had to be added for special charity screenings in Blackpool after they sold out, amidst fervent excitement when Kay himself made an appearance at one of the showings. A total of £34,000 was raised for charity by members of the public who were lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket for the screenings.

Viewers had been left utterly devastated when series two of the comedy ended and Kay originally said there were going to be no more new episodes. Fans even set up online petition demanding a conclusion to the series which gathered over 100,000 signatures.

“We were completely overwhelmed by the response and even though we’ve no plans to write a third series we knew we couldn’t end the story there,” Kay said at the time.