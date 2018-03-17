Accessibility Links

David Tennant signs up to new Lena Dunham comedy Camping

The HBO series is a remake of a 2016 Sky Atlantic sitcom

David Tennant has signed up for Lena Dunham’s brand new TV comedy, Camping.

The Wrap reports that the former Doctor Who star has been cast as Jennifer Garner’s husband in the HBO series.

Tennant will reportedly play Walt, whose wife Kathryn Siddell-Bauers (Garner) is organising his 45th birthday.

Camping will be a remake of the Sky Atlantic comedy of the same name, which aired in 2016 and starred Julia Davis, Rufus Jones, Vicki Pepperdine and Steve Pemberton as couples who go on holiday together.

Earlier this month, Tennant hinted that he would be happy to return for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in – gulp! – 2023.

Asked whether he’d rejoin the sci-fi show for another crossover story, he said: “They are exciting those episodes, but I think you have to be careful not to do them too often. They have to be a novelty. The 50th was a great thing to be a part of,” Tennant replied, before asking, “When’s the 60th? Will we still be upright? Maybe then.”

