The Parr family face a formidable villain in latest Incredibles 2 trailer

The Underminer threatens our favourite super family as Elastigirl gets a big new job – and Bob is put through his paces as a stay-at-home dad

“So are we going to talk about it?” Violet asks in the new trailer for The Incredibles 2. “The elephant in the room?”

The elephant, as it turns out, is Helen’s new job. The mum of the family – also known as Elastigirl – has been selected to “make wrongs right”.

Elastigirl has been recruited by telecommunications CEO Winston Deavor, who wants to use the heroine to revamp the image of the illegal band of superheroes.

Bob, meanwhile, is struggling with being a stay-at-home Dad – whether it’s the confusing new-fangled methods in Dash’s maths homework or baby Jack-Jack’s alarming new powers.

Elsewhere new villain The Underminer, who we met at the end of the first movie, lurks ominously over the Incredibles and their buddy Frozone – voiced by Samuel L Jackson.

The rest of the voice cast includes Holly Hunter as Helen, Craig T Nelson as Bob, John Ratzenberger as The Underminer and Brad Bird as Edna Mode.

The Incredibles 2 will be released in the UK on 13th July 2018.