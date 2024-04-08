The cast is led by Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes and Rufus Sewell, each of whom has been meticulously made-up and costumed to look like their characters' real-life counterparts.

We've collated some of the most faithful recreations of moments and looks below, including moments both from the interview and from other scenes throughout the film.

Read on for a gallery of Scoop's key players and moments alongside their real-life counterparts.

More like this

Read more:

7 huge Scoop moments and figures side-by-side with real-life counterparts

1. Emily Maitlis presenting Newsnight

Emily Maitlis presenting Newsnight. BBC/Peter Mountain/Netflix

During the film, Maitlis is seen presenting episodes of BBC Newsnight, although no details are given linking these to specific episodes of the show.

2. Prince Andrew and Emily Maitlis's walk from the interview

The walk from the interview. BBC/Mark Harrison/Peter Mountain/Netflix

This moment was recreated directly from a photo which was released by the BBC to coincide with the interview. In the scene, Prince Andrew tells Emily Maitlis after the interview that he thought it "went very well".

3. The interview

Prince Andrew during the Newsnight interview. BBC/Peter Mountain/Netflix

The interview is faithfully recreated throughout the film, including utilising similar shots of the pair of them.

Sam McAlister told RadioTimes.com of these scenes: "I was literally there at the original and I was literally there at [director] Philip [Martin]'s vision of the new original with Rufus, and with Gillian.

Emily Maitlis during the Newsnight interview. BBC/Peter Mountain/Netflix

"And with my eyes closed, it was like being there all over again. That is the magic of the performances, of the way that it's done, the eye for detail, the brilliant mise en scène, the direction, the lighting, whatever it is, at every layer.

"It is a profoundly moving and incredible experience to see once again, an interview you think you know, but you visit for the first time."

Prince Andrew and Emily Maitlis during the Newsnight interview. BBC/Peter Mountain/Netflix

4. Keeley Hawes becomes Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew's Private Secretary

Amanda Thirsk and Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images/ Netflix

Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew's Private Secretary who helped to arrange the interview, is played in the film by Keeley Hawes.

Hawes said of playing Thirsk: "She was pivotal in the decision that Prince Andrew should do this interview with Newsnight, And so we meet her at a very early stage where she goes and agrees to have a meeting with Sam McAlister.

"The wheels start turning and Amanda Thirsk thinks that this could be a really good idea in terms of PR for Prince Andrew.

"I think her intentions were good and very honest. She was a great friend of his and she obviously thought he was a great person. She wanted everybody to see Prince Andrew the way that she saw him and thought that would be a really positive thing. Unfortunately, as we now know, it was not to be."

5. Charity Wakefield transforms into Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images/Peter Mountain/Netflix

Andrew's daughter Beatrice also makes an appearance in the film, and is played by actress Charity Wakefield.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6. Billie Piper channels Sam McAlister

Sam McAlister and Billie Piper as Sam McAlister in Scoop. Dave Benett / Getty Images/ Netflix

McAlister is played by Billie Piper in the film, and reacted to the casting when speaking with RadioTimes.com.

She said: "You wouldn't envisage that even for a second. I thought basically my mum would read the book, I felt hugely lucky to get to write a book even, particularly in the current climate.

"So to imagine that it would get, you know, some sales and then ended up as a Netflix movie with Billie Piper playing me. I mean, you'd think I was drunk if I said that! So I couldn't have imagined it, even if I was being really fantastical."

Billie Piper and Sam McAlister for Scoop. Kevin Baker/Netflix

7. Rufus Sewell gets made up as Prince Andrew

You can watch a clip, released by Netflix, of Sewell being made up to look like Prince Andrew below. It is quite the transformation...

Scoop is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.