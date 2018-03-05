People can’t stop wondering about Jennifer Garner’s unusual Oscars reaction

The cameras caught Jennifer Garner having some kind of epiphany in the audience

Did Jennifer Garner have an epiphany at the Oscars? Or did she just realise she’d left the iron on at home?

Advertisement

The actress was spotted applauding in the audience at the 90th Academy awards. But while the rest of the crowd continued clapping, she suddenly paused, wide-eyed, with hands mid-clap as a look of dawning realisation came over her face. What a scene-stealer!

The breakout performance has left viewers mystified.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

The shot has now been made into the perfect “reaction gif”.

Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner is every mom who has a night out with the girls for the first time in MONTHS then remembers the 3rd grader needs 100 cupcakes for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8wBrf0DbDq — Cadet Bones Spurs and his admin can kiss my ass (@thedivuh) March 5, 2018

me realizing Jennifer Garner didn’t win an Oscar for Suddenly 30 pic.twitter.com/M7MLQJm9gm — Stormi Updates 🌩 (@DanielRadiance) March 5, 2018

Perhaps she had just managed to process Best Actress winner Frances McDormand’s speech? And her call-to-arms asking actors to demand “inclusion riders” in their contracts?

Jennifer Garner figuring out what "inclusion rider" means https://t.co/jaBvhfT7PA — Easterly (@hillyeahhh) March 5, 2018

Advertisement

Someone needs to find Jennifer Garner and ask her to share the epiphany…