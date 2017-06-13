Beleaguered Rhona Goskirk will face fresh pressure in next week's Emmerdale thanks to a police enquiry into rapist husband Pierce's actions.

Upcoming episodes of the ITV soap will see Rhona finally name Pierce as her attacker, only to then learn that investigating officers are set to quiz her friends and neighbours.

Having kept her ordeal hidden, Rhona is now worried about what people will think of her when they hear about the rape.

Plus, she's also having to cope with her horror at seeing son Leo drawing a picture that includes Pierce. Paddy's heart breaks as Rhona explains to the young lad that Pierce won't be coming back.

But could Rhona have spoken too soon? Next week's drama will also find Pierce returning to collect his belongings. But his actions look set to leave Vanessa reeling. Just what does he do?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

