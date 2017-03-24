The poster image evokes that scene from Titanic with a hand pressed up against misted glass, but the plot is lifted straight from Ridley Scott’s Alien. Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson try to avoid getting a wet sloppy kiss from a parasitic face-hugger from Mars. Alien: Covenant is fast approaching, but if you need a little sci-fi horror fix before then, you may want to get on board with this one.

There are some who believe that early civilisations in South America where visited by aliens. Real-life explorer Percy Fawcett wasn’t quite that “out there”, but he was regarded as a bit of madman by fellow academics because of his repeated excursions to the Amazon in search of a fabled ancient city. Robert Pattinson steals scenes from Charlie Hunnam as Fawcett, but there are no pots of gold to be found.

If you’re old enough to remember the original cop show (1977-83), you may be tempted to wallow in nostalgia as Michael Peña and Dax Shepard mount the bikes formerly ridden by California highway patrolmen Erik Estrada and Robert Pine. Of course, this one is aiming for racy laughs more than on-the-road action. And you may require protective headgear to guard against sledgehammer gags.

Here’s another stroll down memory lane but with high-impact stunts. That’s to try and boost the credibility of a franchise that started out as a cornball TV series in the 90s. The armoured heroes also don slightly less garish outfits as they go about saving the world. We don’t think the Guardians of the Galaxy (returning in May) have much to worry about, but this could press buttons for a new generation. Maybe.

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

THE AGE OF SHADOWS ★★★★

ANOTHER MOTHER’S SON ★★★

AQUARIUS ★★★★

THE EYES OF MY MOTHER ★★★

