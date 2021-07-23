New on Disney Plus UK August 2021 – every new film and show released this month

As the weather heats up, so do the viewing options on Disney Plus this August. There’s plenty to choose from for cinephiles and TV lovers alike, with old favourites returning in the form of Mrs. Doubtfire, to new twists such as Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new spin-off series, What if…?.

For junior viewers, there’s plenty of fun to be had watching animal friends with Chicken Squad and Gigantosaurus. Meanwhile, sci-fi fans have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of The Mandalorian with Disney Gallery.

For subscribers with Premier Access, there will be the chance to watch Cruella at the same time that it releases in cinemas.

There’s also a second series of Disney’s Short Circuit arriving for animation lovers young and old, and if you’re into nature, there’s a shed load of Nat Geo shows available to watch including this year’s SharkFest – there really is some-fin for everyone!

Read on for the full list of titles coming to Disney Plus this August.

Wednesday 4th August

America’s Funniest Home Videos Animal Edition (S1): a spin-off of the ABC hit series America’s Funniest Home Videos, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) The Emmy-nominated ‘Dog Whisperer’ is back with an all-new series. Cesar Millan treats behaviourally-challenged canines with help from exotic animal assistants, including llamas and a parrot.

Disney Junior – Fancy Nancy (S2) Based on the books by Jane O’Connor and first aired in 2018, Fancy Nancy is an American animated series that follows the life of Nancy, a little girl who love everything fancy and French.

Short Circuit Season 2 Premiere A series of five animated short films produced by employees at Disney studios that are meant to “take risks in both visual style and story”.

Marvel Studios Legends Following the release of Black Widow on the platform in July, Marvel Studio Legends is a docuseries which homes in on individual character and objects from past MCU films. Perfect for if you want to refresh your memory in advance of phase four of the MCU, or just sharpen up on your Marvel trivia.

Monsters At Work: Episode 6 The Monsters, Inc. spin off series continues. Set six months after the conclusion of the classic 2001 film, join Mike and Sulley as they get to work fuelling Monstropolis with children’s laughs, rather than their screams. In this episode, former-scarer-protégé Tyler Tuskman has a risky run-in with a vending machine.

Turner & Hooch: Episode 3 The TV spin-off the cult 1989 Tom Hanks film continues. Starring Josh Peck, best known for his role as Josh in Nickelodeon’s kids TV drama Drake and Josh, Turner investigates the mystery of his father’s death with the help of his adorable doggo.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 2 Joined by other iconic Disney characters including Pluto and Butch, the anthropomorphic chipmunk duo persist in their pursuit of acorns.

Friday 6th August

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 15 The penultimate episode to the spin-off series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, directed by Dave Filoni. Follow the adventures of Clone Force 99, nicknamed The Bad Batch, a commando squad of genetically mutated, elite soldiers led by Captain Rex during the Clone Wars.

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 8 The season finale of the mystery adventure series, based on the young adult books by Trenton Lee Stewart. Four gifted orphans are recruited to save the world from Mr. Curtain’s nefarious mind control experiments.

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 and 3 A double dose of Beverly Hills’ most-loved chihuahuas – the first instalment of the trilogy is already available. Join Papi, voiced by George Lopez, and his doggy soulmate, Chloe, as they continue with their adventures.

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale Part of Nat Geo’s annual SharkFest, the programme provides a deep dive into unusual attacks by orcas on great white sharks.

Mrs. Doubtfire Robin Williams at his physical comedy best. In this 1993 classic directed by Chris Columbus, a divorced actor masquerades as a British nanny to spend more time with his kids.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun Join the chef as he cooks his way through the sprawling wetlands of Lapland and Northern Finland in search of inspiration.

Wednesday 11th August

What If…?: Episode 1 Marvel Studios’ first animated series bends the rules of time and space to reimagine famous moments from the MCU films in new and unexpected ways.

Monsters At Work: Episode 7

Turner & Hooch: Episode 4

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 3

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1) The American TV and radio personality travels to meet “real” Americans, attempts to learn their trades and helps them fulfil their dreams in this heart-warming show.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes American sci-fi comedy television series in which Gabby Duran, played by Kylie Cantrall, lands an out-of-this-world job babysitting an unruly group of extra-terrestrial children who are hiding out on earth.

Disney Junior – Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes American computer-animated TV series based on the books by Doreen Cronin. A trio of plucky, young chickens work together to keep the peace in the backyard. Eggcellent kids’ entertainment.

Friday 13th August

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 16 (Finale)

Aquamarine Romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) and Jojo Levesque. The teenage friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they discover a mermaid called Aquamarine in the swimming pool of an ageing Florida beach club.

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue First aired on Nat Geo, the series analyses footage from real shark attacks to bring you closer to nature’s most misunderstood predators.

Wednesday 18th August

What If…?: Episode 2

Monsters At Work: Episode 8

Turner & Hooch: Episode 5

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 4

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes Having premiered in June, season two of the Peabody award-winning fantasy series comes to Disney Plus. Renowned for its LGBTQ+ representation, the show follows the adventures of Luz Noceda, a girl from Connecticut who stumbles upon a portal to another world.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9) Now in its ninth season, the Nat Geo Wild series follows Dr Michelle Oakley while she performs her duties as a veterinarian in one of the most rugged environments on earth, the Yukon Territory, Canada.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1 and 2) Documentary series in which cast members have left the modern world behind to pursue a life of freedom in the brutal Alaskan Wilderness.

Growing Up Animal Adding to Disney +’s roster of UK-made originals, the series recounts the extraordinary adventures of baby animals from the safety of the womb to their first tentative steps towards independence

Diary of a Future President (Series 2 premiere) The American comedy TV series returns for its season two premier on Disney +. Executive produced by Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), the series centres on a 12-year-old Cuban American girl called Elena as she aspires to be a future president of the United States.

Friday 20th August

Eragon Based on the first book in The Inheritance Cycle by Christopher Paolini, the 2006 film follows Eragon, a farm boy who chances upon a dragon egg. When the evil King Galbatorix finds out about the egg, he sends his stooges after Eragon, forcing him and his newborn dragon, Saphira, to flee.

Wednesday 25th August

What If…?: Episode 3

Monsters At Work: Episode 9

Turner & Hooch: Episode 6

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 5

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9): Series nine of the Nat Geo Wild show arrives on Disney +. The show follows veterinarian Susan Kelleher and her team at one of the busiest exotic animal hospitals in Florida. Featuring everything from a Parakeet with ulcerated eyes to a kinkajou with breathing problems, no two episodes are the same.

Disney Junior – Gigantosaurus (S2) Children’s animated-TV series in which four curious young dinosaurs go on adventures while following their herd

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes Another import from Nat Geo, The American reality TV series follows commercial Tuna fishermen who test themselves in the freezing waters of the North Atlantic to catch the rare bluefin tuna fish.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian In this eight-episode documentary, Disney pulls back the curtain on the making of the first live-action Star Wars TV series through interviews and behind the scenes footage. See how ground-breaking technology brought the show’s characters and landscapes to life.

Friday 27th August

Cruella For subscribers with Premier Access, Disney’s Cruella is available on the streaming network. Directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and starring Emma Stone (La La Land), Disney’s new live-action film about the iconic villain is set in the punk rock era of 1970s London. Rather than the Machiavellian diabolist of 101 Dalmatians, Disney’s revamp opts for psychological realism, portraying the transformation of a young grifter called Estella, who has hopes of being a successful designer, into the revenge-bent “Cruella”.

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration Part of a yearlong event spotlighting the “empowering attributes” of Disney heroines, the half-hour musical special will feature reimagined performances of the most iconic songs from Disney’s queens and princesses.

Underdog Starring Jim Belushi and Peter Dinklage, the 2007 film follows the adventures of an ordinary beagle called Shoeshine. Following an accident in a mad scientist’s lab, the loveable pooch gains extraordinary powers, including the ability to talk.

Dan in Real Life Comedy starring Steve Carell in which a widower finds out the woman he fell in love with is his brother’s girlfriend.