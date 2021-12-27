What’s on TV on Monday 27th December?

We’re now into that void between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, where no one quite knows what day of the week it is and leftover turkey has to be used up in every meal.

However luckily the very best Christmas TV just keeps on going – with big shows launching today including a brand new series of The Voice Kids with Mel C joining the judging panel, while Joe Lycett steps into Richard Ayoade’s well-worn shoes as the new host of Travel Man.

Two of 2017’s best films are also showing with the Beeb airing the similarly critically acclaimed Paddington 2 and Blade Runner 2049, while it’s now the turn of Masterchef: The Professionals to get a seasonal special.

Here are the telly picks for Monday 27th December.

Paddington 2 – 5:55pm, BBC One

Hugh Grant has named Paddington 2 as one of the best films he’s been in – and he’s not wrong, as the family comedy is an absolute delight from start to finish. This sequel sees mild-mannered Paddington take on odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to get stolen – and on his quest to retrieve it he’ll bump into British stars including Joanna Lumley, Richard Ayoade, Hugh Bonneville and, of course, Grant in a rare villain role.

Paddington 2 had the rare honour of being one of the top-rated films on critic site Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% rating until a negative review was posted in 2021 – much to the internet’s dismay.

The Voice Kids – 7:30pm, ITV

The Voice Kids makes a very fitting return during the Christmas schedule, with the big news that Mel C is joining the judging panel. This might be a bigger deal for the coaches than the contestants, who aged between even and fourteen would not have been born during the Spice Girl’s reign in the ’90s(!) – however as usual, the kids belt out songs with voices well beyond their years.

This shorter series airs over three consecutive nights this week – which means there are fewer spots on each coach’s team…

Masterchef: The Professionals Rematch – 8pm, BBC One

Previous finalists Philli Armitage-Mattin, Jamie Park, Santosh Shah and Bart van der Lee all return for another chance to impress notoriously tough judges Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace. Don’t expect a traditional Turkey Christmas dinner however – chicken with burnt-feather marinade and squid are among the dishes the pros serve up in this special.

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Iceland – 8pm, Channel 4

Joe Lycett was named as Richard Ayoade’s replacement on Travel Man back in 2019, but rather unprecedented circumstances since then have meant that his first episode is only now airing. It is quite the first episode however – a Christmas special which sees the comedian spend four days with Strictly winner Bill Bailey in Iceland (also the destination in the recent Breaking Dad Christmas special!).

As usual with Travel Man, the two do not stick to the tourist trail – with stops including a punk museum located in a disused public toilet and an art installation made up of synthetic hair.

Coronation Street – 9pm, ITV

It’s quite possibly the end of an era on Coronation Street tonight, with Fiz planning to sell the house that Vera used to affectionately call “The Old Rectory”. We don’t think Tyrone will take that decision well…

Elsewhere on the cobbles Imran gets a slap from Abi, Craig takes Kelly to the police station and poor Nina suffers another anxiety attack.

Blade Runner 2049 – 9pm, BBC Two

Blade Runner 2049 achieved the impossible by providing a sequel that not only lives up to the original cult classic, but expands upon it and stands up in its own right – even if it flopped at the box office much like the first instalment. Ryan Gosling takes the lead this time as K, a police officer who unearths a long-buried secret that leads him to a former Blade Runner who has been missing for thirty years – Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard.

Director Denis Villeneuve clearly has a knack for stunning visuals – he also directed this year’s Dune.

Jon and Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover – 9pm, Channel 4

Married comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont host a Christmas getaway looking back at the many highs – and many lows – of 2021. Roisin Conaty, Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett will be joining the couple for a boozy festive feast that is sure to get a little out of hand, with more surprise guests yet to be revealed. Perfect for the post-Christmas but pre-New Year lull!

