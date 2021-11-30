MasterChef Christmas special 2021: Release date, celebrity line-up and news

The BBC has announced a trio of MasterChef specials to entertain us through the festive season this year, including special episodes of Celebrity MasterChef.

Advertisement

BBC One’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will feature 10 of the most memorable celebrities from former series returning to compete in two festive themed specials.

MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be back to critique celebrities including ex-EastEnders star Joe Swash, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse, TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, the Reverend Richard Coles, and Loose Women’s Judi Love. They’ll be competing in the kitchen for the prestigious title of Christmas champion and the glamorous all-new Celebrity MasterChef Golden Whisk trophy.

Meanwhile, the MasterChef Champions Special features five of the most memorable amateur champions returning to the MasterChef kitchen. They are: Tim Anderson (Champion 2011), Ping Coombes (Champion 2014), Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed (Champion 2017), Kenny Tutt (Champion 2018), and Irini Tzortzoglou (Champion 2019).

The MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch Special will see four of the most memorable chefs from past MasterChef: The Professionals series returning to battle it out and complete challenges set by MasterChef judges Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

The line-up includes: Philli Armitage-Mattin (finalist 2020), Jamie Park (finalist 2017), Santosh Shah (finalist 2020) and Bart van der Lee (finalist 2020).

Here’s everything we know about the MasterChef Christmas specials so far…

MasterChef Christmas special release date

The exact air date for the Masterchef Christmas specials has yet to be confirmed by the BBC, but we do know that they will arrive in time for the festive season in December.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is in the MasterChef Christmas special line-up?

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will feature the welcome return of some of the most unforgettable celebrities from past series. The celebrity line-up includes actor Les Dennis, singer Mica Paris, former professional football player Neil Ruddock, national treasure Su Pollard, Loose Women’s Judi Love, former EastEnders star Joe Swash, reality TV star Joey Essex, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse, TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, and broadcaster the Reverend Richard Coles.

Last year’s Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off featured Janet Street-Porter winning the first edition of the series, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood named the second winner.

Is there a trailer?

There isn’t a trailer yet for Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off, so we’ll keep you updated.

Advertisement

MasterChef Christmas specials returns to BBC One in December. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.