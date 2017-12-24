Here's everything we know about Ratburger...

When is Ratburger on TV?

Ratburger will air on Sunday 24th December at 6pm on Sky1 and will simultaneously become available on Sky's subscription service NOW TV. Find out what else is on TV this Christmas.

What is Ratburger?

The story follows a young girl named Zoe who befriends a dancing rat called Armitage and plans to enter him in the school talent show. However, when her stepmother and “shifty burger man” Burt find out about her rodent pal, they decide they’d rather put ratburgers on the menu instead…

“Hilarious, gruesome and warm-hearted in equal measure, Ratburger is a terrific tale,” Jon Mountague, Sky’s head of comedy, said in a release.

Who is in the cast?

Zoe will be played by Talia Barnett (To Walk Invisible) while Sheridan Smith will star her stepmother alongside David Walliams as burger man Burt.

The one-off family comedy also features Mark Benton as Zoe’s dad, Nigel Planer as the Headmaster and Ben Bailey-Smith as celeb chef Charlie Jacobs, and was adapted for TV by Kevin Cecil and Walliams himself.