Sky has released its first image of Walliams himself (nearly unrecognisable as sleazy burger van man Burt) and co-star Sheridan Smith.

The story follows a young girl named Zoe (Talia Barnett) who befriends a dancing rat called Armitage and plans to enter him in the school talent show. However, when her stepmother (Smith) and “shifty burger man” Burt find out about her rodent pal, they decide they’d rather put ratburgers on the menu instead…

The one-off family comedy also stars Mark Benton as Zoe’s dad, Nigel Planer as the Headmaster and Ben Bailey-Smith as celeb chef Charlie Jacobs, and was adapted for TV by Kevin Cecil and Walliams himself.

"Hilarious, gruesome and warm-hearted in equal measure, Ratburger is a terrific tale,” Jon Mountague, Sky’s head of comedy said in a release.

“It brings David Walliams and Sheridan Smith proudly into Sky 1's cracking comedy line-up, alongside Jack Whitehall, Rupert Grint and Idris Elba."

We can only hope the culinary chicanery doesn’t put viewers off their Christmas dinner…

Ratburger will be available on Sky 1 and TV streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland this Christmas