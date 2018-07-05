Watch the trailer below.

A middle-aged man recently ditched by his long-term girlfriend, 'Karl' lives with his elderly Auntie and his closest companion is his doppelgänger alter ego.

Speaking about the new sitcom previously, Pilkington said, “For most people the inner self is there to help make decisions, but mine mainly confuses me and pushes me in the wrong direction.

"I’d say that doing this series was inner self’s idea. I’ve only just realised that I’m playing myself twice but only being paid once. Like I say, my inner self doesn’t really look out for me.”

Sick of It was previously announced alongside a new comedy by Romesh Ranganathan as part of a refresh for the channel that looks to showcase "edgier and more mischievous comedies".

Sick of It will air soon on Sky 1