What time is it on?

Grandpa's Great Escape will air on New Year's Day at 6:55pm on BBC1. Find out what else is on TV this Christmas.

What is Grandpa's Great Escape about?

David Walliams' tale is set in the 1980s and follows Grandpa – a World War II flying ace – whose Alzheimer's reaches the point where his family can no longer look after him and he moves into an old people's home called Twilight Towers, run by Miss Dandy.

But it's not long before her ulterior motives are revealed and, with the help of his grandson Jack, Grandpa plans a daring escape. Will he succeed and have one final chance to take to the sky in his beloved Spitfire?

Who is in the cast?

Tom Courtenay will play Grandpa while Kit Connor will star as his grandson Jack. Miss Dandy will be brought to life by Jennifer Saunders while Walliams and Samantha Spiro will play Jack's parents Barry and Patricia.

Tom Courtenay, Getty, SL

Walliams has said of the casting: “I am thrilled to be working with acting and comedy royalty on this adaptation of my book. I have loved Tom Courtenay forever and I still can't believe that I am working with him. He is the perfect Grandpa. And what a treat to be working with comedy genius Jennifer Saunders again.”

Are there any more David Walliams programmes airing over Christmas?

Well, funny you should ask... Grandpa's Great Escape isn't the only book being adapted for television this Christmas. Sky also have their version of Ratburger which Walliams will star in alongside Sheridan Smith, Mark Benton and Ben Bailey Smith. More details here.