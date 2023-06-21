AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door enjoyed its inaugural show last year and it returns to the calendar in 2023 with an all-star cast.

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling join forces to co-host a massive night of professional wrestling in Toronto, Canada.

It's the first time AEW has ventured beyond the US border for a PPV show ahead of the wrestling company travelling to the UK for All In later this year.

On the line-up, Kenny Omega defends his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship belt against Will Ospreay, while Bryan Danielson faces Kazuchika Okada in a sizzling singles match.

The AEW World Championship belt is up for grabs with MJF putting his title on the line against Hiroshi Tanahashi, while Sanada faces Jungle Boy Jack Perry in the ring.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 takes place on Sunday 25th June 2023.

However, UK fans will need to tune in at 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 26th June.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door TV channel

Fans can watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on FITE. It is a designated PPV event.

You can tune in for the fight for a one-off $19.99 PPV fee.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on FITE, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

FITE can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door:

Kenny Omega (c) v Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Heavyweight Title

Bryan Danielson v Kazuchika Okada

SANADA (c) v "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry – IWGP World Heavyweight Title

MJF (c) v Hiroshi Tanahashi – AEW World Title

