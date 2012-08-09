This is the moment two of the biggest stars of the London 2012 Woolympics came face to face. GB cyclist Bradley Wiggins and Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt were knitted by Rhoda Adamson of Sale in Cheshire and, while they may not boast quite the athletic prowess of the real thing, do bear a striking resemblance to the Olympic heroes.

The Woolympics has been running concurrently with the official Games, and although perhaps not quite as high profile, has engendered just as much passion among its devotees.