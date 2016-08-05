From: Washington D.C

When is Katie Ledecky competing in Rio 2016?

Ledecky opens with the women’s 400m freestyle heats on Sunday 7th August at 6:33pm. She’ll be back in the pool on Monday 8th August for the 200m at 5:02pm and then again on Thursday 11th August at 5:26pm for the big one: 800m.

Greatest moment

She was 15 years old when she made her international debut at London 2012 and unexpectedly won gold in the 800m freestyle. It was the second-fastest performance ever.

More like this

Who is Katie Ledecky?

During her young career, Ledecky has broken eleven world records. Her first international competition was the 2012 Summer Olympics in London where she shocked her country – and the world – by winning gold in the 800m freestyle.

Since then she’s been unstoppable. Ledecky went on to the 2013 FINA World Championships where she set world records in both the 800m and 1500m freestyles and an American record in the 400m.

The next year at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships, she won five golds and became the first woman to win four individuals.

Advertisement

At the 2015 World Championships she won yet more golds and is already off to a spectacular start this year having already broken another world record and becoming the youngest person ever on Time magazine's Time 100 list.