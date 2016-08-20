Men's 10m Platform Semi-Final – Saturday 20th August (3pm-4:50pm)

Men's 10m Platform Final – Saturday 20th August (8:30pm-9:55pm)

After winning a bronze medal in the Synchronised 10m Platform last week, can Tom Daley better his 2012 bronze in the individual event. Spread across Friday and Saturday, the competition will culminate in what will no doubt be a thrilling final on Saturday night.

Daley qualified for Saturday's semi-finals and finals on Friday. The competition begins at 3pm UK time on Saturday 20th August, and the final at 8:30pm (on BBC1) that same evening.