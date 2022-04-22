Will Tyson Fury retire after Dillian Whyte fight at Wembley?

The self-professed Gypsy King heads into war with Whyte in front of more than 94,000 fans at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Tyson Fury is an enigmatic character, unpredictable in the extreme and his manner in the build-up to fighting Dillian Whyte has been no different.

If reports – and Fury himself – are to be believed, this could be the last opportunity to watch the WBC heavyweight champion in action. Retirement is on the cards.

A lot has been said and speculated around the future of Fury. If this were his final hurrah, many would be left disappointed his career would end without taking on Anthony Joshua.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything that has been said about Tyson Fury's potential retirement following his bout with Dillian Whyte.

Will Tyson Fury retire after Dillian Whyte fight?

Fury already has a history of retirement following a positive test for cocaine in September 2016 ahead of a rematch against Wladimir Klitschko.

Shortly after the positive test, he appeared to announce his retirement before claiming it was a wind-up, posting on Twitter: "You think you will get rid of the Gypsy King that easy. I’m here to stay.”

Amid a UK Anti-Doping trial in 2017, Fury once again appeared to call it a day via social media: “Been very blessed in my life & career achieve the upmost [sic] in boxing, was a epic journey along the way. Thanks to all the fans that supported & believed in me along the way. Hope you enjoy [sic] it as much as I did. THE END.”

However, he returned to the ring almost three years after his last fight and has fought back to the very top of the heavyweight rankings.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In December 2021, two months after completing a trilogy fight against Wilder, Fury suggested the end really is on the way: "Every good dog has its day. Me being a good dog, my day is nearly over. I’m 33 years old and I’ve been through hell and back. I’ve ballooned up and down to 28 stone. I’ve been back up and down all my life.

“I haven’t got a 40-year-old career in me. I’ve got maybe another year or so left, and that’s it. Another couple of fights, and that’s it. I’m out. I’ve got nothing to prove. I’ve got nothing to finalise with anybody.

“All I want to do is enjoy what I’ve done now, and that’s it. Have another couple of fights. I know my dad will be glad to see me walk away after a couple of fights. I’ve got a couple of fights left in me. Win, lose, or draw them, you’re going to see a good fight. That’s guaranteed.”

Purchase Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte to watch on BT Sport Box Office via the online BT Player

In the press conference for the Whyte fight, Fury said: "This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this, $150m in the bank, healthy, young, I'm gonna buy a massive yacht abroad. I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight, I'm done."

He told SB Nation: "I’m walking away. I have nothing to prove to nobody. I’ve done what I had to do. That’s it. Win, lose, or draw on Saturday night, we put up a good fight and we go home. That’s it.

“The great Julius Caesar said, ‘There will always be somebody else to fight.’ There will be. There’s a million young guys coming up. I can’t go on forever, just like Wladimir [Klitschko] couldn’t, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis before me. Every good dog has his day and that’s it.”

Getty Images

During a workout in the build-up to the big showdown, Fury said: "That's it. Get a good victory here on Saturday night, relax, sit back and enjoy life. I am loving every second of [this week].

"It's been a long old journey, ups and downs in my career, lots of ups and downs. I'm coming up to 34, 20 years as a boxer, that's enough for anybody. There's plenty of other stuff I need to do like look after my kids and wife and enjoy them."

However, a few days before fight week, Tyson's dad John told talkSPORT: "Bulls**t. Tyson is as mad as a box of frogs, where's he gonna go without boxing?

"Boxing's his life. Tyson's the biggest wind-up merchant in the world, people should know him by now."

A few days later, John said: "I have no idea what Tyson wants, we know he will say one thing one day and a completely different thing the next.

"But I if know him, he will still be in the job when he is 40 years old. It is mood swings with him. It is hard work in training camp. It is very hard work and it can play with your emotions and your mood.

"If it is his last fight, so be it. If not, whoever wants to fight him, get in line. But there is only one fight for him if he does come through this which I’m sure he will. And that is the winner of Usyk and Joshua, and that is not a foregone conclusion.

"I don't think this will be his last fight, no. There's Usyk or Joshua - there's more he can achieve."

Boxing promoter Frank Warren also weighed in: "If Tyson hangs up the gloves, I will support him wholeheartedly because he is the guy getting in the ring and it is his choice but who knows? We'll see what happens after the fight."

Nice and conclusive, then.

You can purchase Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte to watch on BT Sport Box Office via the online BT Player.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.