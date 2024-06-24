They’re a familiar sight on the sidelines of a tennis court, where players retreat between games to take a few bites. It’s less common knowledge that Election Night is also fuelled by the fruit. I was alerted to this fact a couple of weeks ago by Channel 4’s political editor Gary Gibbon, who told RT that all he ate while reporting on the outcome of the vote for hours on end was bananas.

And he’s not alone. In our interview in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, ITV’s Tom Bradby also says that he relies on bananas to keep him awake and alert on Election Night. Although Jeremy Vine admits that his Swingometer antics are fuelled by a less healthy snack – Haribos.

Sweets are not the food of a finely-tuned athlete. Would Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have ever let one pass their lips? You can’t imagine that when the All England Club opens its gates that Tim Henman and Annabel Croft’s pick of the players will be snacking on gummy bears.

But then again, I’ve always wondered what tennis players do when they throw a towel over their head before a big point. I presumed it was for a moment of silence, but perhaps we should be listening for the rustle of a sweet packet. Maybe Jeremy Vine is on to something...

We chat to the anchors and experts who will be leading the election coverage on the major broadcasters, radio stations and podcasts, including: Tom Bradby, Jeremy Vine, Emily Maitlis, Laura Kuenssberg, Clive Myrie, Rory Stewart, Alastair Campbell, Andrew Marr, George Osborne, Ed Balls, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall

The party leaders share their current TV viewing choices

John McEnroe on Andy Murray’s legacy, why the criticism he has faced has been unfair and why he should announce if it is his last Wimbledon

