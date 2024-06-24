In terms of Grand Slam performance, Djokovic was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the Australian Open and retired from Roland-Garros through injury ahead of the quarter-finals.

The 37-year-old is only human, and his level of performance should be expected to decline, but are we witnessing the end in real time, or does Djokovic have fuel left in the tank?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Novak Djokovic's participation at Wimbledon 2024.

Is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon this year?

At the time of writing, Novak Djokovic is uncertain to feature at Wimbledon in 2024.

He travelled to the UK on Monday 24th June, signalling his intent to play. However, Djokovic has a knee issue that continues to raise question marks over his ability to play.

The Serbian ace tore the medial meniscus in his right knee during a sensational comeback to beat Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the French Open at the start of June.

Djokovic had surgery on his knee in the immediate aftermath of the tournament, casting major doubt over his summer.

However, since then, he has posted regular updates across social media platforms that suggest he believes he can return in time.

In a post, he stated: "My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible."

Novak Djokovic ranking

Djokovic sits at No. 2 in the ATP Rankings, locked in a close battle with Jannik Sinner above him and Carlos Alcaraz below him.

The Serbian superstar's status is poised on a knife edge. He stands to lose 1,200 points after reaching the final in 2023, but hoisting the trophy once again could propel him back up to No. 1 spot.

Djokovic will relish the challenge of wrestling back top spot from the young guns, but how long can he fend off their challenges?

How many times has Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon?

Djokovic has won Wimbledon on seven occasions, with his most recent triumph coming in 2022.

His first title arrived in 2011 after toppling Rafael Nadal in the showpiece match at Centre Court.

He went on to claim the title in four consecutive Championships between 2018 and 2022, with the 2020 competition cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

