Yesterday saw British qualifier and world number 775 Marcus Willis beat the odds to reach the second round of Wimbledon. Can his compatriot Andy Murray join him when he walks out on Centre Court later today? The odds are heavily stacked in his favour as he squares up against fellow Brit Liam Broady with fellow home favourites Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene all in action later today.

But first, all eyes will be on Serena Williams who opens play on Centre Court at 1pm to defend her Wimbledon title – the last major to her name after losses in the Australian and French Open finals earlier this year. Will she get a winning start to her bid to equal Steffi Graf's Grand Slam record?