A grand total of 112 players, including wildcards, will sail through to the main draw automatically, with 16 players to make the cut via the qualifiers.

In terms of the big names on display, the men's tournament will feature David Goffin, Lloyd Harris and Richard Gasquet. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is the top seed in qualifying.

In the women's qualifying tournament, American Katie Volynets leads the way as top seed, with Erika Andreeva – older sister of rising superstar Mirra – and Tamara Zidanšek among the hopefuls.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know to watch Wimbledon 2024 qualifying.

When is Wimbledon 2024 qualifying?

Wimbledon qualifying begins on Monday 24th June 2024.

It will draw to a close with the final round of qualifiers on Thursday 27th June 2024.

How to watch Wimbledon 2024 qualifying on TV and live stream

Wimbledon qualifying is broadcast live on BBC from 11am on each day of the competition.

Live matches will air on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, so you can keep track of the outsiders hoping for a shot at glory.

Viewers can soak up all the main action featuring the biggest names in the qualifiers via a range of devices, from smart TVs to laptops to mobile devices, as long as they are compatible with iPlayer.

Where is Wimbledon 2024 qualifying held?

Wimbledon qualifying is not actually held at Wimbledon in order to preserve the grass courts at SW19 for the tournament itself.

Qualifying takes place at the Community Sport Centre in Roehampton, on the outskirts of London.

