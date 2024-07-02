Top-five contenders Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula were all eliminated in the quarter-finals last year, while Aryna Sabalenka was eliminated in the final four.

Unseeded star Market Vondrousova burst through the pack to beat Ons Jabeur in the 2023 final, proving anything can happen.

Jabeur will be determined to exorcise demons after finishing as the defeated finalist in the last two consecutive Wimbledon finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon 2024 women's final, including dates and times for the showpiece event.

When is the Wimbledon 2024 women's final?

The penultimate day of Wimbledon 2024 will host the women's final on Saturday 13th July 2024.

What time is the Wimbledon 2024 women's final?

The Wimbledon women's final will start at 2pm.

There should be no rain delays due to the Centre Court roof being able to shield the final from the elements.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2024 women's final

The women's final will be shown live on BBC One, with players walking on at 2pm with plenty of build-up beforehand.

Viewers can also tune in via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website or the app.

For those unable to watch the match, BBC Radio 5 Live offers ball-by-ball commentary, while BBC’s highlights show Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights later in the evening.

Who won Wimbledon last year?

Marketa Vondrousova won Wimbledon in 2023 following a straight-set victory over Ons Jabeur in the showpiece match.

Vondrousova was an unseeded player going into the competition but defeated four seeds including No.4 Jessica Pegula on her way to glory.

Jabeur toppled three of the top-10 players on the way to her second final, but fell at the final hurdle for the second season in a row.

