Now, Raducanu will lock horns with one of her vanquished players, Maria Sakkari, after previously beating her in the US Open semi-finals.

She is also scheduled to compete at Wimbledon 2024 in the mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray, who withdrew from the singles competition earlier this week following his recent surgery but will still play at least two doubles matches.

So, when is Raducanu’s next match? Read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

When is Emma Raducanu playing at Wimbledon 2024?

Emma Raducanu Wimbledon 2023. Getty Images

Raducanu’s match against Sakkari will unfold on Friday (5th July).

Raducanu was ranked world No. 150 when she beat then world No. 18 Sakkari 6-1 6-4 in a defeat no one saw coming at the US Open semi-finals in New York.

Sakkari is now up to world No. nine but has never progressed beyond the third round at Wimbledon in her previous appearances.

When will Raducanu and Murray play at Wimbledon 2024?

In addition to his doubles first-round match with his brother, Jamie, on Thursday, Murray will also play alongside Raducanu in the mixed doubles draw after the pair received a wildcard on Wednesday 3rd July.

Raducanu and Murray will play El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai of China in the first round on Saturday 7th July.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.