Draper, 22, has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time this week. He has achieved his personal best without dropping a set in four matches.

The Sutton-born rising star will be determined to soak up legions of British tennis fans looking for a new hero to rally around. Victory at Flushing Meadows would certainly aid his cause.

Fans across the nation will be drawn into Draper's matches should he continue his march towards the silverware, but the challenges he faces are growing larger with each round.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Jack Draper's next match at the US Open 2024.

What time is Jack Draper playing at the US Open 2024?

Jack Draper will face Alex de Minaur [10] in the quarter-finals of the US Open 2024.

The match will take place on Wednesday 4th September. It will be played after 5pm UK time.

We'll update this page with a specific time once the US Open 2024 order of play has been confirmed for Wednesday.

Jack Draper results at the US Open 2024

First round

[25] Jack Draper v Zhang Zhizhen – 6-3 6-0 4-0 (walkover)

Second round

[25] Jack Draper v Facundo Diaz Acosta – 6-4 6-2 6-2

Third round

[25] Jack Draper v Botic van de Zandschulp – 6-3 6-4 6-2

Fourth round

[25] Jack Draper v Tomas Machac – 6-3 6-1 6-2

Quarter-finals – Wednesday 4th September

[25] Jack Draper v [10] Alex de Minaur

