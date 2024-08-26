Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 3 in the women's game, will play Varvara Gracheva in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, starting the tournament off in what is sure to be dramatic, exciting fashion.

Fans across the globe will be excited to see whether Jannik Sinner can finish the way he started the year, with a Grand Slam title, or whether Alcaraz can make it a hat-trick, all in the presence of veteran megastar Djokovic.

Iga Świątek may be the undisputed world No. 1 in the WTA Rankings, but five different women have won the last five Grand Slam tournaments - and Gauff will be determined to defend her maiden crown from a year ago.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the US Open 2024.

US Open order of play today – Monday 26th August

All UK time.

Monday 26th August

Arthur Ashe Stadium

From 5pm

Ben Shelton [13] v Dominic Thiem

Varvara Gracheva v Coco Gauff [3]

From 12am

Clara Burel v Sloane Stephens

Radu Albot v Novak Djokovic [2]

Louis Armstrong Stadium

From 4pm

Qinwen Zheng [7] v Amanda Anisimova

Camilo Ugo Carabelli v Taylor Fritz [12]

Madison Keys [14] v Katerina Siniakova

From 12am

Aleksandar Kovacevic v Frances Tiafoe [20]

Priscilla Hon v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

Grandstand

From 4pm

Maximilian Marterer v Alexander Zverev [4]

Viktorija Golubic v Paula Badosa [26]

Gael Monfils v Diego Schwartzman

Victoria Azarenka [20] v Yuliia Starodubtseva

Stadium 17

From 4pm

Yafan Wang v Maria Sakkari [9]

Casper Ruud [8] v Yunchaokete Bu

Martina Trevisan v Taylor Townsend

Holger Rune v Brandon Nakashima

US Open 2024 schedule

Men's singles

First round: Monday 26th – Tuesday 27th August

Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th August

Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st August

Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th September

Semi-finals: Thursday 5th September

Final: Saturday 7th September

Women's singles

First round: Monday 26th – Tuesday 27th August

Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th August

Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st August

Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd September

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th September

Semi-finals: Friday 6th September

Final: Sunday 8th September

How to watch US Open 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the US Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

