US Open 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Monday 26th August)
We bring you the full US Open 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The US Open begins today with a bang as the finest players from the men's and women's tours compete for glory at Flushing Meadows, New York.
After his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon earlier this summer, Novak Djokovic will take to the court today with a point to prove, facing off against Radu Albot.
Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 3 in the women's game, will play Varvara Gracheva in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, starting the tournament off in what is sure to be dramatic, exciting fashion.
Fans across the globe will be excited to see whether Jannik Sinner can finish the way he started the year, with a Grand Slam title, or whether Alcaraz can make it a hat-trick, all in the presence of veteran megastar Djokovic.
Iga Świątek may be the undisputed world No. 1 in the WTA Rankings, but five different women have won the last five Grand Slam tournaments - and Gauff will be determined to defend her maiden crown from a year ago.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the US Open 2024.
US Open order of play today – Monday 26th August
All UK time.
Monday 26th August
Arthur Ashe Stadium
From 5pm
Ben Shelton [13] v Dominic Thiem
Varvara Gracheva v Coco Gauff [3]
From 12am
Clara Burel v Sloane Stephens
Radu Albot v Novak Djokovic [2]
Louis Armstrong Stadium
From 4pm
Qinwen Zheng [7] v Amanda Anisimova
Camilo Ugo Carabelli v Taylor Fritz [12]
Madison Keys [14] v Katerina Siniakova
From 12am
Aleksandar Kovacevic v Frances Tiafoe [20]
Priscilla Hon v Aryna Sabalenka [2]
Grandstand
From 4pm
Maximilian Marterer v Alexander Zverev [4]
Viktorija Golubic v Paula Badosa [26]
Gael Monfils v Diego Schwartzman
Victoria Azarenka [20] v Yuliia Starodubtseva
Stadium 17
From 4pm
Yafan Wang v Maria Sakkari [9]
Casper Ruud [8] v Yunchaokete Bu
Martina Trevisan v Taylor Townsend
Holger Rune v Brandon Nakashima
US Open 2024 schedule
Men's singles
- First round: Monday 26th – Tuesday 27th August
- Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th August
- Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st August
- Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd September
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th September
- Semi-finals: Thursday 5th September
- Final: Saturday 7th September
Women's singles
- First round: Monday 26th – Tuesday 27th August
- Second round: Wednesday 28th – Thursday 29th August
- Third round: Friday 30th – Saturday 31st August
- Fourth round: Sunday 1st – Monday 2nd September
- Quarter-finals: Tuesday 3rd – Wednesday 4th September
- Semi-finals: Friday 6th September
- Final: Sunday 8th September
How to watch US Open 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the US Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.