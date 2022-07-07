The Spanish veteran fought back from going behind twice against Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the men's singles tournament at SW19.

Rafael Nadal claimed all the headlines on a box-office day of action at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday.

Nadal soldiered on throughout the match to claim a stunning victory, despite clearly suffering from an abdominal issue that severely hampered his serve game.

The No.2 seed's struggles were confirmed by the stats as he suffered more breaks than in any other match he has played at Wimbledon. His debut at SW19 came in 2003.

Fans will anxiously await more news on whether Nadal will be fit to feature in the semi-finals, and we've got all the latest updates below.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wimbledon 2022 tennis tournament.

Rafael Nadal injury update

Nadal took a medical time out due to the abdominal strain and appeared to ignore calls from family members in his box to retire from the match.

Following the victory, Nadal was asked about whether he will be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals. He told reporters: "I don't know exactly what I have. It's clear something's not right. I'm obviously worried.

"It's difficult. Nothing can be fixed when you have a thing like this. That's it."

He also said: "I am going to have some more tests but it is difficult to know.

"I had these feelings for a couple of days, but without a doubt, today was the worst day. There has been an important increase of pain and limitation.

"I am worried. I don't have a decision. I need to know different opinions and I need to check everything the proper way.

"There is something more important than winning Wimbledon and that is health."

To add even more intrigue to the story, Nadal failed to show up for practice at Wimbledon on Thursday afternoon.

Reports suggest he is on site at Wimbledon today, but he did not arrive at the court where he had made a booking.

This isn't to say that he won't practice at all today. There are numerous practice courts around the grounds at Wimbledon and with the competition nearing its end, there won't be a backlog of applicants chomping at the bit for a place on court.

There have been suggestions Nadal may practice later on a more secluded, private court, though it remains to be seen whether this will be the case.

Will Rafael Nadal withdraw from Wimbledon?

Nadal simply wasn't in a good way during the Fritz encounter and dug out the victory riding a wave of adrenaline, for sure.

Injuries often flare up a day later, so the expectation is that it could be a sore one for Nadal, but so far he is still set to continue and not withdraw.

Of course, there is a chance that the two-time champion will forgo training today and may launch straight into his match with Kyrgios with only light training under his belt.

From here, we can see Nadal going for it. He was an injury doubt for the French Open due to a foot problem but went for it and triumphed. There's a strong chance he braces himself and goes once again, albeit with issues in tow.

