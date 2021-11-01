How to watch Paris Masters 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

The ATP 2021 season is drawing to a close and the finest players on the men’s tour are aiming to finish the year with a flourish at the Paris Masters.

Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev has been solidifying his place as the World No.2, but needs a big tournament here to prevent leaking too many points as he seeks to keep a grip on his position by the end of the year.

Novak Djokovic is cruising towards 2022 in top spot but will feature in Paris in a bid to top up his total.

British No.1 Cam Norrie has clawed his way up the rankings to No.13 following an impressive victory at Indian Wells in his last Masters experience.

Plenty of eyes will be fixed on Jannik Sinner who is also making big gains in the rankings and will be aiming for a place in the ATP Finals along with Norrie to end the year in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Paris Masters 2021 tennis tournament.

When is the Paris Masters 2021?

The tournament started on Monday 1st November 2021 and runs until Sunday 7th November 2021.

How to watch and live stream Paris Masters in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Paris Masters 2021 schedule

ATP Men’s Singles

First round: Mon 1st/Tues 2nd November

Second round: Tues 2nd/Weds 3rd November

Third round: Thurs 4th November

Quarter-finals: Fri 5th November

Semi-finals: Sat 6th November

Final: Sun 7th November

Where is the Paris Masters 2021 held?

The tournament is held at the Accor Arena in the French capital.

Formerly the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, the arena plays host to a number of sporting events throughout the year and has hosted the Paris Masters since 1986.

