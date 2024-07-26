The 38-year-old has continued to send mixed messages about when he plans to retire, despite many believing this would be his last dance on the grand stage.

While his first-round exit to Alexander Zverev in the French Open at the end of May certainly felt like a swan song, Nadal failed to rule out an encore in 2025.

Whatever he decides to do in the future, his appearance at the Olympic Games in 2024 will bring a smile to faces across the globe.

RadioTimes.com brings you a guide to when Rafael Nadal will play at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When does Rafael Nadal play at the Olympics?

Rafael Nadal will play in the singles and doubles tournaments at Paris 2024.

He will team up with fellow Spaniard – and reigning Wimbledon champion – Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles event.

Their first match takes place against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni at approximately 6pm UK time on Saturday 27th July.

Nadal will then face Marton Fucsovics at an unspecified time on Sunday 28th July.

The winner of Nadal versus Fucsovics will take on the winner of Novak Djokovic versus Matthew Ebden in what would be the match of the Games in round 2.

