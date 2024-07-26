When does Andy Murray play at the Olympics 2024 tennis tournament?
Your guide to watching Andy Murray at the Olympics 2024.
Andy Murray will finally give his body the rest it so thoroughly deserves after one last tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The British superstar has endured several years of injury, surgery and fitness issues, but has continued to dig deep and show warrior spirit to make tournaments and, importantly, compete in them.
However, a back issue at Queen's earlier in the summer, followed by consequent surgery, saw his Wimbledon swan song curtailed somewhat.
Murray has confirmed this will be his final appearance as a professional tennis player – and what a way to bow out for the 2012 gold medalist.
RadioTimes.com brings you a guide to when Andy Murray will play at the Olympic Games in 2024.
When does Andy Murray play at the Olympics?
Andy Murray will only play in the doubles competition at Paris 2024. He has withdrawn from the singles tournament to ensure he can compete one more time.
He will partner with Dan Evans for Team GB as they aim to light up the clay in tandem.
Murray's first match time has not been confirmed, but he is expected to play on the afternoon of Sunday 28th July. We will update this page as soon as his match time is confirmed.
The Brits will face stern opponents in the shape of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori, representing Japan.
