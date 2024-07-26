Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

However, a back issue at Queen's earlier in the summer, followed by consequent surgery, saw his Wimbledon swan song curtailed somewhat.

Murray has confirmed this will be his final appearance as a professional tennis player – and what a way to bow out for the 2012 gold medalist.

RadioTimes.com brings you a guide to when Andy Murray will play at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When does Andy Murray play at the Olympics?

Andy Murray will only play in the doubles competition at Paris 2024. He has withdrawn from the singles tournament to ensure he can compete one more time.

He will partner with Dan Evans for Team GB as they aim to light up the clay in tandem.

Murray's first match time has not been confirmed, but he is expected to play on the afternoon of Sunday 28th July. We will update this page as soon as his match time is confirmed.

The Brits will face stern opponents in the shape of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori, representing Japan.

