First, the withdrawal. Rafael Nadal will not feature at Roland Garros for the first time since 2004 due to a hip issue that looks set to end his tennis career after a farewell tour in 2024.

The French Open has arrived and the pot has been given a vigorous stir ahead of the main draw following shock results and a major withdrawal.

The absence of the 14-time champion obviously opens up a power gulf with a host of contenders primed and ready to fill it, none more obviously so than World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has been in stunning form with four ATP titles to his name in 2023, including two 1,000-point events, but was toppled by the World No.135 Fábián Marozsán at the Italian Open.

The women's game looks no less unpredictable as World No.1 Iga Świątek withdrew from Rome through injury, No.2 Aryna Sabalenka suffered an early exit and No.7 Elena Rybakina continued her rise with a terrific victory in the final.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest French Open 2023 TV channel details as the tournament begins at Roland Garros.

When is the French Open 2023?

The French Open 2023 runs from Monday 22nd May 2023 until Sunday 11th June 2023.

Qualifying takes place from Monday 22nd May to Friday 26th May.

French Open 2023 TV channel in the UK

The French Open will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK.

Eurosport 1 and 2 will boast wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress.

French Open 2023 live stream in the UK

You can stream every match of the French Open 2023 live and on-demand on discovery+.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

