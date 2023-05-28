There's also plenty of action going on on the show courts today, with match ups such as Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka and David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz to look forward to.

The first round of the French Open has now officially kicked off, with Britain's Dan Evans taking to Court 7 today and hoping to beat Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is the favourite in the men's tournament as he seeks a maiden French Open victory in the absence of Rafael Nadal.

In the women's tournament, World No.1 Iga Swiatek will be determined to defend her title to maintain her loosening grip at the top of the WTA Rankings.

You can check out all the latest French Open 2023 TV channel details in our updated guide, as well as checking out how to watch the French Open 2023 on discovery+.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.

French Open 2023 schedule

Singles matches on show courts, plus British players. All UK time.

Day 1 - Sunday 28th May

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 10am (all times BST)

Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka

Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 7pm

Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10am

Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev

Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz

Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez

Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet

Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina

Court 7

From 10am

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans

