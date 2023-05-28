French Open tennis 2023 schedule – Order of play today (Sunday 28th May)
We've rounded up the full French Open 2023 tennis schedule and Order of Play for today's matches.
The first round of the French Open has now officially kicked off, with Britain's Dan Evans taking to Court 7 today and hoping to beat Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.
There's also plenty of action going on on the show courts today, with match ups such as Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka and David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz to look forward to.
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is the favourite in the men's tournament as he seeks a maiden French Open victory in the absence of Rafael Nadal.
In the women's tournament, World No.1 Iga Swiatek will be determined to defend her title to maintain her loosening grip at the top of the WTA Rankings.
You can check out all the latest French Open 2023 TV channel details in our updated guide, as well as checking out how to watch the French Open 2023 on discovery+.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2023 schedule and daily order of play below.
French Open 2023 schedule
Singles matches on show courts, plus British players. All UK time.
Day 1 - Sunday 28th May
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10am (all times BST)
Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi
Not before 7pm
Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10am
Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev
Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz
Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez
Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet
Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina
Court 7
From 10am
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.