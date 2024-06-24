Billy Harris, Harriet Dart and Jacob Fearnley are all in action on Centre Court today.

The WTA 500 event will draw a stronger crowd of elite women to the event than the men's ATP 250, with three of the world's top 10 women set to feature.

In contrast, No.12 Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked male player to feature at Eastbourne, closely tailed by Tommy Paul, who won Queen's Championships at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Eastbourne International 2024.

Eastbourne International 2024 order of play today

All UK time.

Monday 24th June

Centre Court

From 11am

[WC] Billy Harris (GBR) v [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v [WC] Harriet Dart (GBR)

[5] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

[5] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) v Marcos Giron (USA)

[7] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Court 1

[8] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v [Q] Magda Linette (POL)

Laslo Djere (SRB) v [Q] Max Purcell (AUS)

[7] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) v [Q] Juncheng Shang (CHN)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) v Yuan Yue (CHN)

Court 2

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v [Q] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

How to watch Eastbourne International 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Eastbourne International 2024 live on BBC and the Tennis Channel.

Coverage will be live and free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament from 1pm each day, apart from Saturday, where coverage begins at 12:15pm on BBC One.

Alternatively, the Tennis Channel will broadcast all the action live across their online streaming platform.

