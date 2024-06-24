Eastbourne International 2024 order of play today: Full schedule – Monday 24th June
We bring you the full Eastbourne International 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Eastbourne International is the final countdown before Wimbledon, with one final chance to get used to grass before the ultimate lawn tennis championships begin on 1st July.
British contenders will turn out in force throughout the week as they aim to limber up ahead of the tournament at SW19.
Billy Harris, Harriet Dart and Jacob Fearnley are all in action on Centre Court today.
The WTA 500 event will draw a stronger crowd of elite women to the event than the men's ATP 250, with three of the world's top 10 women set to feature.
In contrast, No.12 Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked male player to feature at Eastbourne, closely tailed by Tommy Paul, who won Queen's Championships at the weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Eastbourne International 2024.
Eastbourne International 2024 order of play today
All UK time.
Monday 24th June
Centre Court
From 11am
- [WC] Billy Harris (GBR) v [WC] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
- Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v [WC] Harriet Dart (GBR)
- [5] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)
- [5] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) v Marcos Giron (USA)
- [7] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
Court 1
- [8] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v [Q] Magda Linette (POL)
- Laslo Djere (SRB) v [Q] Max Purcell (AUS)
- [7] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) v [Q] Juncheng Shang (CHN)
- Anastasia Potapova (RUS) v Yuan Yue (CHN)
Court 2
- Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v [Q] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)
- Fabian Marozsan (HUN) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)
How to watch Eastbourne International 2024 on TV and live stream
You can watch the Eastbourne International 2024 live on BBC and the Tennis Channel.
Coverage will be live and free on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament from 1pm each day, apart from Saturday, where coverage begins at 12:15pm on BBC One.
Alternatively, the Tennis Channel will broadcast all the action live across their online streaming platform.
