How to watch Cincinnati Masters 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide to how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2021 including schedule, final date, TV and live stream details.
Published:
The Cincinnati Masters is underway with a host of big names aiming for success in the ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 events for both the finest men and women players in the world.
Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are both absentees from the tournament as they seek to manage their workloads ahead of the US Open.
Djokovic is the reigning champion at Cincinnati but a new victor will be crowned this time around with Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the increasingly predictable chasing pack.
In the women’s tournament, 15 of the top 16 players in the world rankings are in action, with the strong field headed up by World No.1 Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka.
Fans can tune in from across the globe to keep track of all the biggest matches as the week progresses. Amazon Prime Video boast the rights to the tournament so you won’t miss a moment.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cincinnati Masters 2021 tennis tournament. You can also find out the full Cincinnati Masters 2021 schedule with our handy guide during the week of the tournament.
When is the Cincinnati Masters 2021?
The tournament started on Sunday 15th August 2021 and runs until Sunday 22nd August 2021.
How to watch and live stream Cincinnati Masters in the UK
Cincinnati Masters 2021 schedule
The tournament is spread across a seven-day period after two days of qualifying. The Men’s and Women’s Singles events run in-sync with each other:
- First round: 15th-17th August
- Second round: 17th-18th August
- Round of 16: 19th August
- Quarter-finals: 20th August
- Semi-finals: 21st August
- Final: 22nd August
Check out the full Cincinnati Masters 2021 schedule for our daily updated Order of Play.
Where is the Cincinnati Masters 2021 held?
The tournament is being held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA.
Crowds are back and the ATP Tour is slowly resembling its pre-COVID self, though not fully back to normality.
